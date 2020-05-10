AMORPHIS Cancel Tales From The Thousand Lakes Tour With ENTOMBED A.D. And NERVOSA

Finnish melancholic progressive metal band, Amorphis, were supposed to be hitting the road in celebration of their legendary 1994 release, Tales From The Thousand Lakes. Each night the classic album would have been played live in its entirety.

The 38-date North American tour was scheduled to launch on September 11 with three shows at the Kingsland in Brooklyn, NY, and conclude in Hartford, CT at The Webster Theater on October 26. Joining Amorphis on this trek were Entombed A.D. and Nervosa. Sadly, now all of these shows have been scrapped. An official statement from Amorphis reads:

"Dear fans in USA and Canada.

Amorphis is sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 also our Tales From The Thousand Lakes anniversary-tour is cancelled.

We were optimistic to the very end but it looks like there’s not going to be any tours for quite a while now.

However, the anniversary-tour will happen. A rescheduling of the tour dates is planned but obviously not set yet as nobody knows how long this pandemia is going to take.

The most important thing now is to take care or each others and families. See you soon friends, we all are going to get through these hard times!

For ticket refunds please contact your ticket provider."

Cancelled tour dates:

September

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

14 - Montreal, QC - The Fairmount

15 - Quebec, QC - Le D'Auteuil

16 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club

18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

19 - Reading, PA - Reverb

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theater

23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudville Mews

24 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

27 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

30 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

October

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

4 - Portland, Or - Hawthorne Theatre

5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

6 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse

7 - West Hollywood, ca - Whisky A Go Go

8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

9 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

11 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

13 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live!

14 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

16 - Dallas, TX - Trees

18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

19 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

20 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

22 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

23 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

24 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

25 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

