AMORPHIS Cancel Tales From The Thousand Lakes Tour With ENTOMBED A.D. And NERVOSA
May 10, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Finnish melancholic progressive metal band, Amorphis, were supposed to be hitting the road in celebration of their legendary 1994 release, Tales From The Thousand Lakes. Each night the classic album would have been played live in its entirety.
The 38-date North American tour was scheduled to launch on September 11 with three shows at the Kingsland in Brooklyn, NY, and conclude in Hartford, CT at The Webster Theater on October 26. Joining Amorphis on this trek were Entombed A.D. and Nervosa. Sadly, now all of these shows have been scrapped. An official statement from Amorphis reads:
"Dear fans in USA and Canada.
Amorphis is sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 also our Tales From The Thousand Lakes anniversary-tour is cancelled.
We were optimistic to the very end but it looks like there’s not going to be any tours for quite a while now.
However, the anniversary-tour will happen. A rescheduling of the tour dates is planned but obviously not set yet as nobody knows how long this pandemia is going to take.
The most important thing now is to take care or each others and families. See you soon friends, we all are going to get through these hard times!
For ticket refunds please contact your ticket provider."
Cancelled tour dates:
September
11 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
13 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
14 - Montreal, QC - The Fairmount
15 - Quebec, QC - Le D'Auteuil
16 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club
18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
19 - Reading, PA - Reverb
20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theater
23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudville Mews
24 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
27 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
30 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
October
2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
4 - Portland, Or - Hawthorne Theatre
5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
6 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse
7 - West Hollywood, ca - Whisky A Go Go
8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
9 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
11 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
13 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live!
14 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
16 - Dallas, TX - Trees
18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
19 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater
20 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
22 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
23 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
24 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
25 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
(Photo - Lars Johnson)