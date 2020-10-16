AMORPHIS To Release "Brother And Sister" Limited Edition Shape-Vinyl Single; Pre-Order Now

Amorphis have kicked off the pre-order for their shape vinyl single "Brother And Sister", which will be released on December 18 via Nuclear Blast. The single is limited to 666 copies.

Keyboarder Santeri Kallio comments: "Two great songs from Queen Of Time sessions in vinyl which is great. Atmospherical 'Brother And Sister' and majestic prog-driven 'As Mountains Crumble' were also good candidates for the Queen Of Time album final tracklist, but in the final run ended up as an album bonus tracks to give a special edge for different releases. With this release it is great to see these songs get more attention they deserve."

Tracklisting:

A-Side: "Brother And Sister"

B-Side: "As Mountains Crumble"

Pre-order the single here.

Next week, on October 23, Amorphis will also release two special vinyl versions of Queen Of Time: A Clear/Red/Gold-Splatter Vinyl and Gold/Black-Splatter, that will both be limited to 250 copies