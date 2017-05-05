ANA – Metal Charity Project Releases Music Video Featuring PRIMAL FEAR, GAMMA RAY, ANGRA, STRATOVARIUS Members And More

With the release of the Ana Metal for Charity project by Anniken Rasmussen and Marius Danielsen, the project has released the video accompanying the first song on the album.

The full amount of raised money will be donated to Norwegian Cancer Research.

The album will hold another great all-star song (DIO’s “Holy Diver”) and seven more songs from bands who were happy to donate a song for this great cause.

Artists and bands on the album:

Amanda Somerville (Avantasia, Kiske/Somerville)

Roland Grapow (ex-Helloween, Masterplan)

Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear)

Matt Barlow (ex-Iced Earth, Ashes of Ares)

Matias Kupiainen (Stratovarius)

Rafael Bittencourt (Angra)

Doogie White (ex-Rainbow, Michael Schenker's Temple of Rock)

Jake E (Amaranthe, Dreamland)

Rick Altzi (Masterplan)

Al Atkins (ex-Judas Priest)

Mark Sweeney (Wolfpakk, ex-Crystal Ball)

Ramy Ali (Freedom Call, Iron Mask)

David Readman (Pink Cream 69, Almanac)

Daniel Heiman (ex-Lost Horizon)

Tony Mills (ex-TNT, ex-Shy)

Mike LePond (Symphony X)

Thomas Winkler (Gloryhammer)

Frank Beck (Gamma Ray)

Christian Eriksson (Twilight Force)

Alessio Garavello (ex-Power Quest, A New Tomorrow)

PelleK (soloartist, ex-Damnation Angels)

Snowy Shaw (ex-King Diamond, ex-Therion)

Mats Levén (Candlemass)

Yama-B (ex-Galneryus, Gunbridge)

Bernt Fjellestad (Guardians of Time, Susperia)

Ida Haukland (Triosphere)

Martin Steene (Iron Fire)

Jo Amore (ex-Nightmare, Now or Never)

Patrik Johansson (Bloodbound, Shadowquest)

Carsten "Lizard" Schulz (ex-Domain, CLS Syndicate)

Sean Peck (Cage, Death Dealer)

John Jaycee Cuijpers (Praying Mantis)

Siegfried Samer (Dragony, Visions of Atlantis)

Magnus Winterwild (Axenstar)

Leo Figaro (Minstrelix)

David Åkesson (Qantice)

Henning Stranden (soloartist)

Tore André Helgemo (Stargazer)

William Ernstsen (Stargazer)

Anniken Rasmussen (Darkest Sins)

Marius Danielsen (Darkest Sins, Eunomia)

Peter Danielsen (Darkest Sins, Tindrum, Eunomia)

Holy Diver bonus track:

Rick Altzi (Masterplan)

Neil Turbin (ex-Anthrax, DeathRiders)

Marius Danielsen (Darkest Sins, The Legend of Valley Doom)

David Readman (Pink Cream 69, Almanac)

Urban Breed (Serious Black, ex-Tad Morose)

Elias Holmlid (Dragonland)

Jake E (Dreamland, Amaranthe)

Anniken Rasmussen (Darkest Sins)

Ramy Ali (Freedom Call, Iron Mask)

Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69)

Jo Amore (ex-Nightmare, Now or Never)

Jimmy Hedlund (Falconer)

Mixed by Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69)

Artwork by Stan W Decker.

Release and CD production: Into The LimeLight Records and Indieplant