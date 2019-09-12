ANACRUSIS To Reissue Suffering Hour, Reason, Manic Impressions, Screams And Whispers Albums

This fall, Metal Blade Records will reissue Anacrusis' classic albums: Suffering Hour (September 27), Reason (September 27), Manic Impressions (November 15), Screams And Whispers (November 15). Available as digipak CDs (with bonus tracks) and limited vinyl, these are must-have editions for any Anacrusis fan.

Pre-order your copies now at Indie Merch in the US, or Kingsroad in Europe.

See below for all available versions.

Suffering Hour

- digipak-CD (4 bonus tracks)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- light grey / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- dark grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear / white marbled vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- clear / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

Reason

- digipak-CD (2 bonus tracks)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- white / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- burgundy red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- pink / blue marbled vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- clear / pink marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

Manic Impressions

- digipak-CD (4 bonus tracks)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- pink / purple marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- light grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- pink / purple splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- fuchsia marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

Screams and Whispers

- digipak-CD (3 bonus tracks)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- translucent red / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear violet / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red / purple splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- opaque red vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)