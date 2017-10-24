ANAGNORISIS Begin Midwest Tour This Week

Louisville-based black metal outfit Anagnorisis begins a run of Midwestern tour dates this week, the final shows before the band makes a lineup transformation and prepares for its next metamorphosis.



Following their recent set at the Louisville Deathfest at the end of September, where they unveiled the Peripeteia LP live in its entirety for the first time, Anagnorisis will tour through the Midwest this week. The band will play Hamtramck this Thursday, October 26th, with shows in Columbus and Indianapolis Friday and Saturday, the final set taking place in their hometown of Louisville this Sunday, October 29th.



These shows will mark the final performances with Anagnorisis for keyboard player Samuel Hartman, who will be leaving the band at the end of the year to pursue new ventures. The band will storm through their native Midwestern homeland one last time with Hartman this week, which will make these shows extra special and their performances even more epic.

Dates:

October

26 – Hamtramck, MI – New Dodge Lounge

27 – Columbus, OH – Café Bourbon St.

28 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing

29 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

(Photo by: Derek Hibben)