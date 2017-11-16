ANARCHEON Release "Etherous Claws" Music Video; Stratusfear EP Out Now

Formed in 2015, Anarcheon features vocalist Kaija Kinney, founder of Metalocalypstick Fest, the BC metal fest celebrating women in metal, along with guitarist Clayton Bach, bassist Sylvain Maltais and drummer Steve "Machine" Richardo (ex-Messiah, ex-Green Jellÿ).

With a band name playing off the word Anarchy, Anarcheon is more of a Frankenstein of their various influences with their powerhouse of shemonic screams, catchy riffs and energetic heavy bass leads. Stealing the hearts and souls of fans in the Vancouver area and beyond since their inception, the quartet recently unleashed their Stratusfear EP this past October.

Their first music video "Etherous Claws", directed by Markham Samuels and produced by Whitelf Films, tells the story of Anarcheon using the power of heavy metal to summon an ancient vampire from her slumber.

"This is our first music video so of course we are super stoked about it. We wanted to have a bit of a back story on the song in a more poetic way rather than literal. Our good friend with Whitelf Films did an amazing job getting our vision onto screen and looking sharp!" says vocalist Kaija Kinney.

"And for those checking out our EP, it's basically a coming together of all four members. We had so much fun writing these songs. All four of us have very different music tastes so it was very interesting coming together with such chemistry and creating something that we were all stoked about. We are already gearing up for a full album!"

Tracklisting:

"Stratusfear"

"Kill Milk (Calcium Stab)"

"Scary Tale"

"Etherous Claws"

"Kissed A Girl" (Metalized cover)

"Etherous Claws" video:

EP stream:

Stratusfear by Anarcheon

Opening for Butcher Babies in Vancouver: