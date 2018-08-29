ANDY JAMES To Release Arrival Album In October; "Asylum" Music Video Streaming

World-renowned shredder Andy James returns with a brand new, full-length guitar-based record, Arrival, out via Urban Yeti Records on October 19th. The first look into this new masterpiece is through the album’s ripping track “Asylum” and its official music video (below).

James states: "The song is called ‘Asylum', so I wanted something that would represent a process of being driven mad then freed from that torture to complete sedation and conformity which I guess represents the society we live in. You’re considered crazy if you live outside the norm which I suppose working in the music industry, to most, seems out of the norm to that 9-5 way of live. Therefore, I tried to represent that through this song and imagery. It also fits the throwback/modern vibe of the artwork and music.

"Out of the other tracks to start off with this has a catchy siren like intro that I think will capture people’s attention straight away, but also it’s a very video worthy track from a visual aspect. Heavy, energetic and melodic with hints of shred which has since become my trademark with my writing style.”

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Enter Through Fire"

"As I Fall"

"Equinox"

"Asylum"

"Afterlife"

"A Plan For Us All"

"Obsession"

"Shattered And Broken"

"Stay"

"Droneoid"

“Asylum” video: