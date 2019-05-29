ANDY SNEAP On Performing With JUDAS PRIEST - "I'm Just Filling In. Where It's Going To Go? I've Got No Idea"

Andy Sneap is a heavy metal musician, recording engineer and producer who has produced and played with some of the world's most significant heavy metal artists. After co-producing Judas Priest's 2018 record, Firepower, he was invited to fill in on guitar for the Firepower world tour. In this interview, Andy talks to The Void's Christina Rowatt about the Priest tour, recording with the legendary Rob Halford, producing heavy metal for a living, learning guitar with Hell's Dave Halliday, how underground music spread pre-internet and lots more.

With regards to his position in Judas Priest, Sneap says "I'm just filling in, really. They asked me to help out, so it was a case of jumping in and doing what I could do. Where it's going to go? I've got no idea. We haven't even discussed it. It's been, 'Andy, can you do this tour? Can you help us out here?' That's fine."

