ANGBAND Streaming New Song With Former CONTROL DENIED Singer Tim Aymar

Persian metallers Angband is streaming the new track “Atena” with new singer Tim Aymer (Control Denied, Pharaoh).

A band statement reads, “This is our first song with the astonishing vocals of Tim Aymar. We released it for streaming on YouTube for a reason; to support Tim’s medical fund, he has been in chronic pain and needs to do a surgery ASAP. Please support a great man and one of the best voices in metal. Tim has done two songs from our new album and we hope with the help of metal brothers and sisters across the world he can do the surgery successfully and back to normal life, sadly he is in lot of pain right now and needs the surgery urgently.”

To learn more about Aymar’s medical condition head to GoFundMe.