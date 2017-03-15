ANGEL – PUNKY MEADWOS And Frank DiMino Perform Live Together For First Time In 30 Years; Video

Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino of Angel came together for the first time in over 30 years to perform “Tower" at the Backstage Bar and Billiards in Las Vegas, on March 8th.

"Just finished playing Backstage Bar and Billiards in Vegas and Frank Dimino came to the show jumped up on stage and we played the ‘Tower’,” says Punky. "It felt just like it did in Angel. The band kicked ass and Frank felt it and sang his ass off. We didn't miss a beat and the fans went crazy! We blew the roof off the house. It was really awesome to jam with Frank again!”

Remaining Punky Meadows tour dates include:

April 21st at The Chance (Poughkeepsie) and April 29th at BB Kings (New York City).

(Photo by: Leah Burlington)