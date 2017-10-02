ANGEL VIVALDI Debuts “Serotonin” Music Video Featuring ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS

World renowned guitar prodigy, Angel Vivaldi, is a phenom that takes the term “guitar virtuoso” to another stratosphere. If you are unfamiliar, then welcome to the party, as Vivaldi now gears up to release his new conceptual album, Synapse, which is set for an October 6th release.

A new music video for the track "Serotonin" is now available for streaming below. Nita Strauss (Alice Copper) makes a cameo appearance in the clip.

Vivaldi states: "There's a huge contrast between the video release for 'Dopamine' and this one for 'Serotonin’. My videos are another piece of the concept album that allow me to express what each song is about cinematically. Dancing is one of the best examples of 'Serotonin' working its magic - you feel good, you're confident and the vibes are just right.

"Out of all of my music videos, this was the one that required the most amount of effort to pull off. I really thought it was going to be easier... turned out to be 6 months of constant choreography practice while playing. Even though it's not a live performance I strived to make sure I put the work in to be authentic, not just some bozo miming sloppy guitar playing while dancing. This is where my Michael Jackson influence undoubtedly shows.”

Vivaldi is going to embark on a massive North American tour with Scale The Summit and Andy James (starting November 2nd). All dates can be found here.

"I'm going to be performing quite a bit of the new record in addition to all the fan favorites. Every time I head out for a tour, I always up the antics and bring something fresh and new that people haven't yet experienced. To share the stage with Scale The Summit and the amazing Andy James is going to be an unforgettable and inspirational tour for myself and our audiences. This is a long-time coming and look forward to seeing all of you soon!”

"Synapse was written about what I know best, which is life in my own human experience. The idea for the concept came to me some years ago during a period of extreme highs and lows. I noticed how this reflected in the music I was writing, so I decided to ride the waves and focus each song to a different brain chemical/emotion. Painting my studio 9 colors for each song might've been extreme, but I could think of no other way to immerse myself in a particular energy more so. I've always been relentlessly goal-oriented, this time I wanted to be process oriented."

The album consists of eight songs, each written for a specific brain chemical, which incites a different emotion. For full immersion, the studio was painted eight separate times during the writing of each individual song in its associated color.