ANGEL WITCH Reveal Movies That Inspired Creative Process For New Album

In the clip below, Jimmy Martin and Will Palmer of Angel Witch talk about movies that inspired the band during the making of their new album, Angel Of Light".

Angel Witch have released their fifth full-length, Angel Of Light, via Metal Blade Records. A music video for the album track, "Death From Andromeda", can be found below. Order the album here.

Angel Witch's current lineup is comprised of Kevin Heybourne (vocals, lead guitar), Jimmy Martin (rhythm guitar), Will Palmer (bass), Fredrik Jansson Punkka (drums) - the nucleus of which (Heybourne & Palmer) first formed eleven years ago, delivering 2012's As Above, So Below. This time around, the band went to the Stationhouse in Leeds (UK) to record Angel Of Light with producer James Atkinson (Gentleman's Pistols/Voorhees). The result is a revelation; Angel Witch is reborn and more powerful than ever, retaining every iota of the melodious finesse and metaphysical intrigue that elevated them above their contemporaries from day one.

Angel Witch comments: "It's hard to believe it's been almost a decade since we recorded our last album and it is so exciting for us, personally, to have another record fully finished and in the bag which reflects the passion and chemistry of the line-up we have enjoyed over the last two and a half years."

Tracklisting:

"Don't Turn Your Back"

"Death From Andromeda"

"We Are Damned"

"The Night Is Calling"

"Condemned"

"Window Of Despair"

"I Am Infamy"

"Angel Of Light"

"Death From Andromeda" video:

"Condemned":

"Don't Turn Your Back":

Angel Witch lineup:

Kevin Heybourne - vocals, lead guitar

Jimmy Martin - rhythm guitar

Will Palmer - bass

Fredrik Jansson Punkka - drums