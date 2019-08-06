ANGEL WITCH Sign Worldwide Death With Metal Blade Records; Band Announces Extremely Limited Cassette

Metal Blade Records welcomes Angel Witch to its worldwide roster!

Angel Witch's 1980 eponymous debut on Bronze Records created shockwaves that would resonate throughout the nascent realm of thrash, doom and death metal. Now, nearly four decades later, the band remain custodians of a style that transcends era and archetype. Their current lineup first formed eleven years ago, delivering 2012's As Above, So Below. The long-awaited follow-up to this record will finally arrive in winter 2019 via Metal Blade Records.

Angel Witch comments: "It's hard to believe it's been almost a decade since we recorded our last album and it is so exciting for us, personally, to have another record fully finished and in the bag which reflects the passion and chemistry of the line-up we have enjoyed over the last two and a half years. When looking for a label to release material we were so vibed up on, we knew we needed a team around us who shared the same level of enthusiasm for the project that the band members have and, even though we're still a month away from street date, it already feels like we have found just that in the Metal Blade family: their perfect balance of understanding where were coming from, their own, subtle, creative input, diligent adherence to the timelines which curb our internal prevarications, and the ability to ask, 'Do you really think that's going to work lads?' When needed, has made all the difference in turning eight songs we recorded in rainy Leeds into a fully fledged album project. What else would you expect from an international company staffed entirely by heavy metal fans?"

Before the upcoming album's release, Angel Witch is giving fans the chance to listen to new music early, with a special cassette. Featuring pro-tape and a xeroxed inlay, the release is limited to 100 hand-numbered copies - and is exclusively available via Gleam. Sign up for your chance to win a copy here.

Angel Witch comments: "Seeing how the opening cut from our new album has some riff, structure and melody ideas (not to mention the title - which we can't tell you yet) culled from an old Angel Witch live tape that was traded extensively back in the mid-eighties, we thought it would only be right and proper to dub up some copies of the song onto cassette and give you the chance to get your hands on one for yourself. If you win, put it on your trade list and dub it for your contacts. And, please, send back my stamps!"

Stay tuned for more Angel Witch news coming soon.

Angel Witch lineup:

Kevin Heybourne - vocals, lead guitar

Jimmy Martin - rhythm guitar

Will Palmer - bass

Fredrik Jansson Punkka - drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)