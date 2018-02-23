ANGELUS APATRIDA Announce Cabaret De La Guillotine Album; First Single Launched

Spanish thrash metallers Angelus Apatrida return to the spotlight with a new studio album entitled Cabaret de la Guillotine, set for worldwide release via Century Media Records on May 4th. Following up 2015’s Hidden Evolution, which entered the charts in Spain on # 2, this sixth studio album showcases the wide heavy metal range of Angelus Apatrida, from neck-breaking thrash, to truly melodic and yet powerful metal, acting as the group’s most diverse effort to date. Check out the lyric video and lead single, “Sharpen The Guillotine”, below.

In regards to “Sharpen The Guillotine”, Angelus Apatrida checked in with the following comment: “The song resumes the actual political situation of Spain, while I am writing this, a rapper singer is going to spend 3 years and 6 months in jail because of their lyrics. Spain is a dangerous place now. Freedom of speech? Yes, only for the rich."

The album was mixed and mastered by the longtime sonic partner Daniel Cardoso (Anathema, Anneke van Giersbergen) and with artwork by Gyula Havancsák (Destruction, Annihilator).

Tracklisting:

“Sharpen The Guillotine”

“Betrayed”

“Ministry Of God”

“The Hum”

“Downfall Of The Nation”

“One Of Us”

“The Die Is Cast”

“Witching Hour”

“Farewell”

“Martyrs Of Chicago”

“Sharpen The Guillotine” lyric video:

Furthermore, Angelus Apatrida have just confirmed a first headlining tour across Europe starting on the day of release of Cabaret de la Guillotine, where label-mates Skeletal Remains and Spanish newcomers Trallery will be appearing in the support slots.