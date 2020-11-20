ANGELUS APATRIDA To Release New Self-Titled Album In February; "Bleed The Crown" Music Video Posted

Spain-based thrash metal band, Angelus Apatrida, returns with their seventh self-titled album, which is set for release worldwide on February 5 via Century Media Records.

Angelus Apatrida ("/ˈan-je-lus - a-ˈpa-tri-da/") was produced by the band, recorded with Juanan López in September and October at Baboon Records, in Albacete, Spain and then mixed and mastered by Christopher "Zeuss" Harris (Rob Zombie, Overkill, Hatebreed, Municipal Waste, Shadows Fall) at Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA, US. The album features 10 songs, sounding more determined, versatile and ferocious than ever before and on the verge of the group's 20th Anniversary.

To celebrate the album announcement, the band have released the first single and music video off the forthcoming release, "Bleed The Crown". Watch the video directed by Fernando Morales (www.micocographics.com) below.

"It's really hard to choose what's gonna be the first single of an album, which is a complete single by itself! 'Bleed The Crown' maybe is one of those classic Angelus Apatrida songs that unites energy, awesome riffs and catchy vocals that once you listen to it will stay in your head the whole day! Powerful song, screaming against dark powers pulling strings from above. A perfect appetizer of what's coming next with our new album," states Angelus Apatrida about the release of "Bleed The Crown".

The band adds, "How to make a cool, straight-to-the-face video during a pandemic lockdown? Just call some friends who actually own an awesome graphics studio, buy tons of beers and let's get to work! We really wanted to support some local professionals in our town, especially if they're friends of us and incredible pros; that's been one of the better points of this. No story, no big deal. Since we cannot perform on stage, we wanted to reflect the real sweat, blood and tears of a real show, so that's it! The incredible work on lights of Jorge and Juanan made every shot fit perfectly with the rage and attitude of the song itself. No kidding, I think you'll feel the energy through the screen! We want to thank Fer, Antonio, George, Juanan, Baboon Records, Capitán Denim, Ayeres Antiques, Albeniz Albacete and Arenas Audio for their great work and invaluable help!"

Angelus Apatrida's artwork was created by Gyula Havancsák (Annihilator, Destruction, Stratovarius) and is available as limited CD Jewelcase in O-Card or as a 180g. vinyl LP with the album on CD as a bonus on either black vinyl or in limited edition colored runs (Creamy White vinyl: 100x copies from CM Webshop, Yellow vinyl: 200x copies from CM Distro and Red vinyl: 300x copies for Spain).

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Indoctrinate"

"Bleed The Crown"

"The Age Of Disinformation"

"Rise Or Fall"

"Childhood's End"

"Disposable Liberty"

"We Stand Alone"

"Through The Glass"

"Empire Of Shame"

"Into The Well"

"Bleed The Crown" video:

Angelus Apatrida is:

David G. Álvarez (lead and rhythm guitars)

José J. Izquierdo (bass guitar)

Víctor Valera (drums)

Guillermo Izquierdo (vocals and lead/rhythm guitars)