ANGRA Release "Light Of Transcendence" Music Video Teaser #3

Brazilian bashers Angra have posted another teaser for their upcoming "Light Of Transcendence" music Video. The track is featured on the band's latest album ØMNI. Watch three teasers below.

Teaser #1:

Teaser #2:

Teaser #3:

Angra recently released an official video for "Black Widow's Web" featuring Sandy & Alissa White-Gluz. The track is also featured on ØMNI, available via earMUSIC. Watch the clip below.

ØMNI is a concept album, a set of science fiction short stories that take place at various places in time, simultaneously. The backbone of the plot is based on the idea that in 2046 an artificial intelligence system will change human perception and cognition. It is a system which will allow conscious communication between present and future human beings. Characters such as time travellers, cavemen, warriors, among others, help tell this story.

The album connects the concepts of previous albums (Holy Land, Rebirth, Temple of Shadows) to one main system, ØMNI, which in Latin means "everything." ØMNI fabricates an interconnectivity that shines light towards a universal truth: everything that has happened, led to what the band is today. ØMNI celebrates and unites the whole history of Angra to this exact, current moment.

Angra's trademark formula, a Brazilian style mixed with classical music and heavy metal, is enhanced by different influences such as progressive rock, thrash metal, Latin music, and djent, which transforms the albums into a swirl of modern and familiar. The conjoined moods and dynamics put a special spin on the lyrics and therefore increase deep sense of immersion in the story.

The cover artwork was hand-drawn by Daniel Martin Diaz, a unique American artist who dedicates his life to mixing scientific and philosophical concepts such as Anatomy, Computer Science, Mathematics, Cosmology, Sacred Geometry, Symbolism and Esotericism. The designer Gustavo Sazes was responsible for integrating such an organic art piece to the visual concept of the album as a whole.

Even in a cultural environment increasingly sterile and unfavourable for music with soul and identity, the band gathers eleven tracks that completely differ from each other, but at the same time tell a cohesive story, and wander through all styles and nuances that have made Angra a worldwide reference. A very well bonded line-up, both personally and musically, overflowing with creativity, was the necessary fuel to bring these songs to life, songs which are undoubtedly among the best in the band's discography.

ØMNI certainly is a milestone, not only in the history of the band, but also for Brazilian metal and its recognition worldwide.

Tracklisting:

"Light Of Transcendence"

"Travelers Of Time"

"Black Widow's Web"

"Insania"

"The Bottom Of My Soul"

"War Horns"

"Caveman"

"Magic Mirror"

"Always More"

"ØMNI - Silence Inside"

"ØMNI - Infinite Nothing"

"Insania" video:

"War Horns" video:

"Travelers Of Time" lyric video: