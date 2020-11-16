ANGUS YOUNG Talks MALCOLM YOUNG Writing "Perfect" AC/DC Guitar Riffs - "I Don't Know How He Conjured Them Up" (Video)

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young Guested on Anders Bøtters Tiny TV to talk about the band's legacy, his first guitar and guitar amp, his favorite AC/DC riffs, the fond memories of Malcom Young, how Highway To Hell was conceived, and the new PWR/UP album.

Angus: "Just listen to our album Powerage; the song 'Riff Raff', that's a cooking guitar riff. That's a good example. On Let There Be Rock, 'Bad Boy Boogie' has got a flavour because it's got a bit of a twist in it. It sounds easy but Malcolm added a little twist. Even when I play it today I think 'How clever was he to do that?' He changed a little note around and it made all the difference. Another great example is 'Back In Black'; I don't know how he conjured them up. The first time I ever heard that (riff), he'd done it on an acoustic guitar."

Power Up is AC/DC’s 17th studio album. For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

The AC/DC lineup of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) is firing on all cylinders once again.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot in the Dark"

"Through the Mists of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

"Shot In The Dark" video:

"Shot In The Dark" behind the scenes:

"Demon Fire" teaser:

Trailers: