ANIMAL DRIVE Release Music Video For Cover Of ROXETTE's "The Look"

May 9, 2019, 36 minutes ago

news hard rock animal drive roxette

Croatian hard rockers, Animal Drive, have released a video for their cover of Roxett's "The Look" (featuring Rosa Laricchiuta), featured on the band's upcoming Back To The Roots EP (Frontiers Music Srl.) Watch below.

Tracklisting:

"The Look" (featuring Rosa Laricchiuta)
"Judgement Day"
"Monkey Business"
"Uncle Tom’s Cabin"

"The Look" (featuring Rosa Laricchiuta) video:

"Judgement Day":

"Uncle Tom’s Cabin":

"Monkey Business":



