ANIMAL DRIVE Release Music Video For Cover Of ROXETTE's "The Look"
May 9, 2019, 36 minutes ago
Croatian hard rockers, Animal Drive, have released a video for their cover of Roxett's "The Look" (featuring Rosa Laricchiuta), featured on the band's upcoming Back To The Roots EP (Frontiers Music Srl.) Watch below.
Tracklisting:
"The Look" (featuring Rosa Laricchiuta)
"Judgement Day"
"Monkey Business"
"Uncle Tom’s Cabin"
"The Look" (featuring Rosa Laricchiuta) video:
"Judgement Day":
"Uncle Tom’s Cabin":
"Monkey Business":