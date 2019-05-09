ANIMAL DRIVE Release Music Video For Cover Of ROXETTE's "The Look"

Croatian hard rockers, Animal Drive, have released a video for their cover of Roxett's "The Look" (featuring Rosa Laricchiuta), featured on the band's upcoming Back To The Roots EP (Frontiers Music Srl.) Watch below.

Tracklisting:

"The Look" (featuring Rosa Laricchiuta)

"Judgement Day"

"Monkey Business"

"Uncle Tom’s Cabin"

"The Look" (featuring Rosa Laricchiuta) video:

"Judgement Day":

"Uncle Tom’s Cabin":

"Monkey Business":