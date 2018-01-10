ANIMAL DRIVE Release "Time Machine" Lyric Video

Animal Drive’s debut album, Bite!, will be released on February 23rd. A lyric video for the track "Time Machine" can be found below, and you can pre-order the album here.

Introduced to the label by the one and only Jeff Scott Soto, Animal Drive immediately impressed the label’s executives thanks to the singer, Dino Jelusic who had an incredibly commanding presence befitting of the enormous hard rock songs that were being performed. Hailing from Zagreb, Croatia, Animal Drive were created in 2012 by singer Dino Jelusic, who is the primary songwriter and driving force behind the band’s sound. Dino was chosen by the late, great Paul O’Neill to tour as a featured vocalist on Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s most recent US tour, which is how he crossed paths with Soto and which would ultimately lead to them becoming label mates.

Animal Drive’s lineup is completed by guitarist Ivan Keller, Roko Rokindja Nikolic on bass, and Adrian Boric on drums. Influenced by legendary bands such as Skid Row (think Slave To The Grind era), Whitesnake at their heaviest and with a little progressive rock and metal elements from Dream Theater thrown in the mix, Animal Drive take their listeners on a wild ride of hard rock bombast.

Dino says: “I am more than delighted and excited to present our debut album. I hope the fans can approach our music with curiosity and interest and we hope to come soon in a town near you to Rock your asses off!”

Bite! tracklisting:

"Goddamn Marathon"

"Tower Of Lies (I Walk Alone)"

"Had Enough"

"Hands Of Time"

"Lights Of The Damned"

"Time Machine"

"Father"

"Fade Away"

"Carry On"

"Devil Took My Beer Again"

"Deliver Me"

"Time Machine" lyric video:

"Tower Of Lies (I Walk Alone)" video:

Making of Bite!: