ANIMAL DRIVE To Release Debut Album In Late-2017 / Early-2018; Teaser Video

Frontiers has had an ongoing successful working relationship with the one and only Jeff Scott Soto for many years now, so when JSS put a band in front of them and told them they HAD TO HEAR IT, they turned up the volume, leaned back, and awaited what would soon wash over their ears.

What immediately stood out was the way the singer had such a commanding presence of the hard rock songs that were being performed. So, a conversation was started and a deal has been struck. Frontiers Music Srl now introduce the world to Animal Drive, a young and driven hard rock band founded in Zagreb, Croatia in 2012 by singer Dino Jelusic, who is the primary writer and driving force behind the band's sound. Dino was chosen by the late, great Paul O'Neill to tour as a featured vocalist on Trans-Siberian Orchestra's most recent US tour, which is how he crossed paths with Soto and which would ultimately lead to them becoming labelmates.

Animal Drive's lineup is completed by guitarists Ivan Keller and Alen Luke (who unleash a ferocious twin guitar attack on the listener), Damjan Milekovic on bass, and Adrian Boric on drums. Influenced by legendary bands such as Whitesnake and Skid Row with progressive rock and metal elements from Dream Theater thrown in the mix, Animal Drive take their listeners on a wild ride of hard rock bombast.

Dino says: "I am more than delighted and excited to be part of Frontiers' machine, the label that Animal Drive's music can relate to in so many aspects, from classic rock, progressive metal, heavy metal, hard rock... Our music contains everything that Frontiers holds right now, and some of the bands that are our biggest influences are signed to the label, which makes us even more excited. Can't wait to share material we have been working on for almost a year now, and can't wait to kick ass!"

The band's debut album is expected to be released in late 2017/ early 2018 with a tour in support of the release to follow.

