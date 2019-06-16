ANIMALS AS LEADERS Guitarist JAVIER REYES On New Album - "We'll Have Something Out Next Year"

Metal Wani 's Adam Hayward caught up at this year’s Download Festival with Javier Reyes from progressive metal giants Animals as Leaders ahead of their appearance on the Zippo Encore Stage at this year’s festival.

On playing at Download

Javier: “Any time we play the UK, it’s kind of a blast. To be doing one of the premier festivals, it's exciting”.

Discussing the plans for an upcoming follow up to The Madness Of Many

Javier: “We started doing some pre-production during this year, during the last three months we’ve been on tour, once the summer is over, we’ll start recording again and have something out early next year”.

On the upcoming tour with Dream Theater

Javier: “I started playing 7 string guitars when I was sixteen, seventeen from watching John Petrucci on a YouTube video. Now being on the road with them is one of those bucket list moments, one of the pinnacle moments of our career”.

Check out the complete interview here. The band's complete tour schedule can be found at this location.