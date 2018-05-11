ANIMALS AS LEADERS Share “The Brain Dance” From Live 2017 Album

May 11, 2018, an hour ago

Animals As Leaders' live album is available now. Check out a live video for "The Brain Dance":

Recorded across the US on The Convergence Tour, Animals As Leaders - Live 2017 was released on transparent orange with white splatter vinyl, and coke bottle clear with black splatter. Order via the following links:

Transparent Orange with White Splatter Vinyl:
US Store
EU Store

Coke Bottle Clear with Black Splatter Vinyl:
US Store
EU Store

Tracklisting:

Side A
"Arithmophobia" (Live from Phoenix)
"Tempting Time" (Live from Nashville)
"Ectogenesis" (Live from San Antonio)
"Cognitive Contortions" (Live from Denver)

Side B
"Tooth & Claw" (Live from Seattle)
"Nephele" (Live from Detroit)
"Physical Education" (Live from Philadelphia)

Side C
"The Brain Dance" (Live from Dallas)
"Private Visions Of The World" (Live from Salt Lake City)
"Ka$cade" (Live from Providence)

Side D
"Inner Assassins" (Live from Los Angeles)
"The Woven Web" (Live from Portland)
"CAFO" (Live from Las Vegas)

(Photo - Rene Gomez)



