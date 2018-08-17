ANN MY GUARD - New Album Due This Fall; New "Sacred I" Single Streaming

Hungarian female-fronted metallers, Ann My Guard, are gearing up for the release of a new album, entitled Moira, which is due out via Painted Bass Records on October 11th. The first single from the record, "Sacred I", is streaming below.

Album details will be available soon.

Ann My Guard's previous album, Ourania, was released in 2017. It was produced by Gabor Vari at Black Hole Sound Studio.

Tracklisting:

“Novae”

“Asteria”

“Callisto”

“Io”

“Breathe The Sun”

“Obsidian Tears”

“Serpent”

“Hekate”

“The Secret”

“Obsidian Tears” video:

"Hekate" lyric video:

"Callisto":

Ann My Guard is:

Eszter Anna Baumann (vocals, bass)

Krisztián Varga (guitars)

Benjamin Bárkányi (guitars)

Norbert Tobola (drums)