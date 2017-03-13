ANN WILSON Of HEART Guests On Iron City Rocks Podcast; Audio

Episode #333 of the Iron City Rocks Podcast welcomes the incomparable Ann Wilson of Heart.

“Ann joins us to discuss her new, solo tour which just started in March. Ann talks about picking a set list that includes some lesser known gems from the Heart catalog, her solo band, maintaining a sense of normalcy on the road and even KOA campgrounds. We also discuss Heart's recent release Live At The Royal Albert Hall with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.”

Tune in at this location.

Ann Wison launched her solo concert tour on March 8th at the Moore Theatre in her Seattle hometown. Remaining dates are listed below.

The Ann Wilson Of Heart cross-country 20-date tour will include stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Philadelphia, Englewood, NJ and New Orleans, among other cities. Musicians on board for the tour include Craig Bartock on guitar (Heart member for a dozen years, who also performed in the Ann Wilson Thing for two years) from San Francisco; Andy Stoller on bass (the Ann Wilson Thing member for two years) from Seattle; and Denny Fongheiser on drums and percussion (Heart member in the 1990's for two years) from Los Angeles.

The name for the upcoming tour, explains Ann, “is to give people a point of recognition; to help people understand who I am and where I came from."

What will fans experience at these shows? "People can expect the unexpected in 2017," Ann says. "A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production...The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart."

Current itinerary:

March

14 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

16 - Salina, KS - Steifel Theatre for the Performing Arts

18 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget

19 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

21 - Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear Community College Theatre

22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

23 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center for the Creative Arts

25 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

26 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

29 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

30 - Westbury, NY - The Westbury Theater

April

1 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley

2 - Londonderry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

4 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

7 - Providence, RI - Park Theatre PAC