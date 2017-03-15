ANN WILSON Of HEART To Live Stream New Orleans Concert On March 19th

Ann Wilson Of Heart launched her solo concert tour on March 8th at the Moore Theatre in her Seattle hometown. The iconic vocalist has announced plans to live stream the Sunday, March 19th show from the House Of Blues in New Orleans, LA. The performance will take place from 8 - 10 PM (CT) and fans can RSVP here.

The Ann Wilson Of Heart cross-country 20-date tour will include stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Philadelphia, and Englewood, NJ among other cities. Musicians on board for the tour include Craig Bartock on guitar (Heart member for a dozen years, who also performed in the Ann Wilson Thing for two years) from San Francisco; Andy Stoller on bass (the Ann Wilson Thing member for two years) from Seattle; and Denny Fongheiser on drums and percussion (Heart member in the 1990's for two years) from Los Angeles; and the new addition, Dan Walker on keys.

What will fans experience at these shows? "People can expect the unexpected in 2017," Ann says. "A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production...The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul-stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart."

Ann’s musical gifts are legendary. Throughout her career, she has created a truly impressive body of work ("Crazy On You”, "Barracuda”, “Magic Man”, "Dog & Butterfly”, "Straight On”, "Even It Up”, "Mistral Wind," and many more). However, her greatest gift, and first "calling" is singing. Her voice is considered to be among the best ever, with its vast range, amazing power and sheer musicality. It has inspired legions of great singers, across every genre of music.

Current itinerary:

March

15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

16 - Salina, KS - Steifel Theatre for the Performing Arts

18 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget

19 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

21 - Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear Community College Theatre

22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

23 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center for the Creative Arts

25 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

26 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

29 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

30 - Westbury, NY - The Westbury Theater

April

1 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley

2 - Londonderry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

4 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

7 - Providence, RI - Park Theatre PAC