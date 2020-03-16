ANNE CATHERINE SWALLOW Joins Napalm Records' European Promotion Team

Napalm Records has announced that Anne Catherine Swallow has joined the European promotion team. Swallow joins Napalm Records after having worked as a promoter at Nuclear Blast for the past four years. In addition, she has been working as a freelance graphic designer and photographer, as well as a writer for the German magazine Legacy (since 2014).

"We are very happy to welcome her to the Napalm Records family as an experienced and well-known promoter!"

For over a quarter of a century, leading international rock and metal label Napalm Records has combined tradition with modernity in its work and is recognized for consistently discovering talented young artists, promoting new trends and accompanying artists in the long term. Currently, the renowned Napalm Records roster includes international talent such as Alter Bridge, The Smashing Pumpkins, Powerwolf, Oomph!, Jinjer, Hammerfall, Devildriver, Delain, W.A.S.P., Alestorm, and many more of today’s top rock and metal artists.

Napalm Records Owner, Founder and Managing Director Markus Riedler states: "As a growing number of companies rely on external promotion, we are moving against the trend and want to offer our artists long-term cooperation and continuity in terms of promotional contacts for the best possible success! With Anne Catherine Swallow, we are proud to expand our Berlin promotion team with a very experienced, prudent employee who is also well known in the scene. We are very happy about our new team member and set a further sign for the best possible artist support!“

Anne Catherine Swallow: "I’m very thankful for the opportunity to join the lovely team of Napalm Records and support their ever-growing roster with bands from every metal and rock genre. With the label being the last big independent bastion and standing their ground for almost 30 years now, they know the needs of today’s music scene and how to perfectly support the well-established acts as well as build a new generation of newcomers. Being aware of the importance of building a close relationship between label employees and the bands, I can’t wait to get to meet all the new acts on the roster, find unique ways to promote them and keep up the relationship with our media partners and friends. See you in the pit!“

(Pictured above, left to right: Lukas Frank, Billie Klein, Rayk Kozian, Álvaro Guerrero, Martyna Marchewka, Anne Catherine Swallow, Thomas Wendt, Sarah Weber & Michael Hahn)