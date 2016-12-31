ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Looks Back On 2016 - "The Death Of PRINCE Had The Biggest Impact On Me; He Was The Greatest Live Performer I Ever Saw"

Dutch vocalist Anneke van Giersbergen (VUUR, The Gentle Storm, The Gathering) has posted her recap of a very busy 2016. Check it out below.

"Dear friends,

Taking it easy these days gave me some time to reflect on 2016. So many wonderful things have happened! Two weeks ago I hosted the first ever Anneke Fan Weekend in Amsterdam and it was the perfect closure of a marvellous year! I am so proud my music brought all these people together.

It has been quite a shocking year as well. Many cultural icons have died, but the death of Prince had the biggest impact on me. He was the greatest live performer I ever saw!

It was also the year of political turbulence. I believe all beings are born with similar desires and should have an equal right to fulfill them, that’s why I will always promote love, respect and compassion more than anything else!

This year was filled with live performances. I did two big tours in seated theatres and an European solo acoustic tour. The Gentle Storm played shows in North America, South America and the Netherlands. The TGS chapter is now closed, but I really felt that Ed, Ferry, Johan, Marcela Bovio, Jord and me had a new story to write: VUUR! In February we will start recording our debut album and I am very excited to start this new chapter. Check out this introduction video for more information about VUUR:

Thank you to everyone who came down to see me perform live, everyone who listened to my music and supported me, all friends, family, musicians, technicians and everyone who works with me behind the scenes.

Let’s do everything we can to make 2017 a year to remember for all the right reasons."

With massive love,

Anneke XxX