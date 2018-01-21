ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Performs Acoustic Cover Of KATE BUSH Classic "Cloudbusting" (Video)

The clip below features Anneke van Giersbergen (VUUR, ex-The Gathering) performing "Cloudbusting", a Kate Bush cover. This session was recorded in the Gibson Bus during Eurosonic Noorderslag in Groningen, Netherlands on January 18th.

Anneke discusses “Days Go By - London”, a track off her new band VUUR’s debut album, In This Moment We Are Free - Cities, in the new video below. The album is out worldwide via InsideOutMusic.

Each track on the new album is named after a city that made an impression on Anneke while touring the world. Order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“My Champion - Berlin”

“Time - Rotterdam”

“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut”

“The Fire - San Francisco”

“Freedom - Rio”

“Days Go By - London”

“Sail Away - Santiago”

“Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City”

“Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki”

“Save Me - Istanbul”

“Reunite! - Paris”

VUUR have released a new video, recapping the band's European tour with Epica and Myrath. Watch below: