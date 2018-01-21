ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Performs Acoustic Cover Of KATE BUSH Classic "Cloudbusting" (Video)
January 21, 2018, 9 hours ago
The clip below features Anneke van Giersbergen (VUUR, ex-The Gathering) performing "Cloudbusting", a Kate Bush cover. This session was recorded in the Gibson Bus during Eurosonic Noorderslag in Groningen, Netherlands on January 18th.
Anneke discusses “Days Go By - London”, a track off her new band VUUR’s debut album, In This Moment We Are Free - Cities, in the new video below. The album is out worldwide via InsideOutMusic.
Each track on the new album is named after a city that made an impression on Anneke while touring the world. Order the album at this location.
Tracklisting:
“My Champion - Berlin”
“Time - Rotterdam”
“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut”
“The Fire - San Francisco”
“Freedom - Rio”
“Days Go By - London”
“Sail Away - Santiago”
“Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City”
“Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki”
“Save Me - Istanbul”
“Reunite! - Paris”
“Days Go By - London” track-by-track video:
“Days Go By - London”:
“Freedom - Rio” track-by-track video:
"Freedom - Rio”:
“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut” track-by-track video:
“Time - Rotterdam” track-by-track video:
“My Champion - Berlin” track-by-track video:
“My Champion - Berlin” video:
VUUR have released a new video, recapping the band's European tour with Epica and Myrath. Watch below: