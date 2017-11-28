Anneke Van Giersbergen's VUUR Offer Live Rig Rundown; Video
November 28, 2017, an hour ago
Anneke van Giersbergen's VUUR offer a rundown of their live rig in a new video, available for streaming below:
VUUR’s debut album, In This Moment We Are Free - Cities, is out worldwide via InsideOutMusic. Each track on the new album is named after a city that made an impression on Anneke while touring the world. Order the album at this location.
Tracklisting:
“My Champion - Berlin”
“Time - Rotterdam”
“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut”
“The Fire - San Francisco”
“Freedom - Rio”
“Days Go By - London”
“Sail Away - Santiago”
“Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City”
“Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki”
“Save Me - Istanbul”
“Reunite! - Paris”
“Freedom - Rio” track-by-track video:
“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut” track-by-track video:
“Time - Rotterdam” track-by-track video:
“My Champion - Berlin” track-by-track video:
“My Champion - Berlin” video:
"Freedom - Rio”:
“Days Go By - London”:
VUUR have announced a UK and European tour for February 2018. Dates are listed below, and tickets are on sale now.
February
6 - Leeds, UK - The Wardrobe
7 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC2
8 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny
9 - Manchester, UK - Factory
10 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
12 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Marx
14 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice
17 - Krakow, Poland - Żaczek
18 - Budapest, Hungary - A38 Hajó
20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club
21 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCANN
22 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colas-Saal
24 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali
25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Mini Z7
VUUR are currently on the road in Europe supporting Epica. Remaining dates below:
November
28 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
29 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
December
1 - Estragon - Bologna, Italy
2 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
3 - L'Aeronef - Lille, France
VUUR will team up with Scar Symmetry for a short co-headline tour in December. Opening act for these exclusive shows will be My Propane.
Anneke had this to say: "We're very excited to present our debut album live and hit the road this December. Scar Symmetry and VUUR will each be playing full sets every night. VUUR's setlist consists of mostly new material, but the audience will get to hear some of my previous outings and collaborations as well."
December
7 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France
8 -Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium
9 -The Dome - London, England
10 -TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands
As well as this, in May 2018 Residentie Orkest The Hague will host an encounter with Anneke van Giersbergen. Both nights will feature a career-spanning concert with orchestral arrangements. The song selection will even include material from her yet to be released VUUR album.
Anneke comments: "It's such an honor to be backed by these grand classical musicians with strings and brass interpreting my music. The material will be an interesting cross-section of my career. Some reworks will be a contrast from the original and some, for instance like the song 'Travel', will be given a treatment that is a logical extension of the The Gathering's original album arrangement."
May
18 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
19 - Paard - The Hague, Netherlands
Lineup:
Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) - vocals
Ed Warby (Hail of Bullets, Ayreon, ex-Gorefest) - drums
Jord Otto - (My Propane, ex-ReVamp) - guitars
Ferry Duijsens - guitars
Johan van Stratum (Stream Of Passion) - bass