ANNIHILATOR Confirmed For Wacken Open Air 2020; Five Videos In The Works For New Album

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has checked in with the following update:

"Video #2 done for songs off new CD! Beautiful day in the beautiful North Eastern UK. Five vids coming! Video crew Kai, Kelv, Arne and team stellar, as usual... put kiddo Charlie and lovely wife to work on the set and they rocked it! Band in top form. Wacken / Annihilator announced.

There are so many things coming for you and us that I realize are bigger, better and more than we've ever had or done in the 35 years since Mr. Bates and I started this band. Approaching 20 years no alcohol, 30th Anniversary of the biggest and best Annihilator cd coming, Wacken, 17th studio record, new Sony deal, new record deal, killer band members, incredible tour starting soon, summer 2020 to be legendary. Now add the bestest woman a guy could dream up, amazing kids, and the garbage taken out of our lives recently!

Was a great day for us and family. Love to all."

Waters recently uploaded a new "How to..." video for the fans. Check it out below.

Waters: "Everybody has got a favourite song and this is one of Annihilator's all-time favourite, especially live! How to play 'Phantasmagoria' – crank it up!"