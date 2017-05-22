ANNIHILATOR - Cross Canada Tour Schedule Updated; Vancouver Show Confirmed
May 22, 2017, an hour ago
After 18 months of touring for Annihilator’s latest album, Suicide Society (nominated for a 2017 Juno Award in the Metal / Hard Rock Album Of The Year category), the band is currently finishing up their 16th studio release and is getting ready to headline not only the mighty Wacken Open Air festival in Germany (August 3rd), but hit the road for their first Canadian tour since 1993.
The tour will see the band kick off their first date in Victoria, BC on June 13th and travel east wrapping up the tour in Cornwall, ON July 1st during Canada Day weekend festivities. This is very big news for Canadian metal fans, both young and “older” whom have been waiting for an Annihilator tour to return to Canadian soil for over 20 years.
Support on this tour comes from Australia's Mason, whom was Annihilator’s support in Europe last year, and from Montreal, QC thrashers Mutank, who won the acclaimed Wacken Metal Battle Canada contest in 2014 and have also performed at Wacken Open Air.
The band’s founder, Jeff Waters, was asked how it feels to be “back” touring his home country: “I have always enjoyed flying the flag for one of the nicest countries and people in the world, despite having very little support from the industry here to play and releasing CDs in Canada. It sure is an honor to be nominated for a Juno, after all these years, and to have the opportunity to tour this great and metal land! It will be some of our best-ever shows this summer. We look forward to meeting the metal fans and to show them what the rest of the world has seen us do every year for decades. It’s about time, eh?!”
The updated tour schedule, now including a Vancouver show, is as follows:
June
13 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt Nightclub
15 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater
16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub
17 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
18 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Event Center
19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
20 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
23 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwells
24 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
26 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
28 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti
29 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus
30 - Cornwall, ON - The House
July
1 - Cornwall, ON - The House
(Photo - Jasmina Vrcko)