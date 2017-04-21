ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS Discusses 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise - “It’s The Perfect Thing For Me As A Fan And A Musician”; Video
Hughes & Kettner caught up with Annihilator leader Jeff Waters at Musikmesse 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany. In the video below, Jeff talks about playing clinics, touring with Annihilator, and why GrandMeister always surprises the other bands on the bill.
Annihilator is getting ready to headline not only the mighty Wacken Open Air festival in Germany (August 3rd), but hit the road for their first Canadian tour since 1993.
The tour will see the band kick off their first date in Victoria, BC on June 13th and travel east wrapping up the tour in Cornwall, ON July 1st during Canada Day weekend festivities. This is very big news for Canadian metal fans, both young and “older” whom have been waiting for an Annihilator tour to return to Canadian soil for over 20 years.
Support on this tour comes from Australia's Mason, whom was Annihilator’s support in Europe last year, and from Montreal, QC thrashers Mutank, who won the acclaimed Wacken Metal Battle Canada contest in 2014 and have also performed at Wacken Open Air.
Jeff Waters was asked how it feels to be “back” touring his home country: “I have always enjoyed flying the flag for one of the nicest countries and people in the world, despite having very little support from the industry here to play and releasing CDs in Canada. It sure is an honor to be nominated for a Juno, after all these years, and to have the opportunity to tour this great and metal land! It will be some of our best-ever shows this summer. We look forward to meeting the metal fans and to show them what the rest of the world has seen us do every year for decades. It’s about time, eh?!”
Tour dates:
June
13 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt Nightclub
16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub
17 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
18 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Event Center
19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
20 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
23 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwells
24 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
26 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
28 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti
29 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus
30 - Cornwall, ON - The House
July
1 - Cornwall, ON - The House