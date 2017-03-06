ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS On New Album - "Picture Never, Neverland With Some Alice In Hell, Add Some 'Brain Dance'"

Annihilator frontman/founder Jeff Waters has issued an update on the band's forthcoming studio album, the 16th in the Annihilator catalogue;

"So... the new studio CD. Picture Never, Neverland with some Alice In Hell... add faster stuff without losing the weird and crazy melodic stuff from those CDs... add some 'Brain Dance' and some more technical and more difficult-to-play stuff... subtract some of the more commercial choruses I did on the recent Suicide Society record and add a more original vocal style on it. Always feel great about a new CD cause it's a ton of work... and it's your "baby"... but this one feels different. Let's see!"

The Jamming With Waters In International Waters All-Star Jam, hosted by Annihilator frontman/founder Jeff Waters, hit the waves once again on the 2017 run of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. Fan-filmed video of the on-stage mayhem featuring many of the artists on board can be viewed below.

The 2017 installment of the annual 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise set sail February 2nd - 6th on board Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas, leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti.

Bands performing during the cruise included: Amaranthe, Amorphis, Angra, Annihilator, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Avatarium, Axxis, Carcass, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Cryptex, Cryptopsy, Dalriada, Death Angel, Demolition Hammer, DevilDriver, Draconian, Dying Fetus, Edenbridge, Einherjer, Equilibrium, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Kalmah, Kamelot, Manegarm, Marduk, Misery Loves Co., Moonsorrow, Mors Principium Est, Nightmare, Omnium Gatherum, Orden Ogan, Orphaned Land, Pain, PowerGlove, Psycroptic, Revocation, Saltatio Mortis, Scar Symmetry, Serenity, Stam1na, Striker, Stuck Mojo, Suffocation, Testament, Therion, Total Death, Touch The Sun, Trauma, Trollfest, Uli Jon Roth, Unleashed, Vreid, and Xandria.

