ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS On Working With Co-Producer For New Album - "A Huge Kick In The Butt; He Woke Me Up To A Bunch Of Things"

Laura Vezer at Metal Wani recently caught up with Annihilator frontman/founder Jeff Waters to discuss the band's forthcoming album, their upcoming cross-Canada (their first coast to coast tour since 1993), the challenges with booking such a massive tour, selecting support bands and more.

After 18 months of touring for Annihilator’s latest album, Suicide Society (nominated for a 2017 Juno Award in the Metal / Hard Rock Album Of The Year category), the band is currently finishing up their 16th studio release and is getting ready to headline not only the mighty Wacken Open Air festival in Germany (August 3rd), but hit the road for their first Canadian tour since 1993.

The tour will see the band kick off their first date in Victoria, BC on June 13th and travel east wrapping up the tour in Cornwall, ON July 1st during Canada Day weekend festivities. This is very big news for Canadian metal fans, both young and “older” whom have been waiting for an Annihilator tour to return to Canadian soil for over 20 years.

Support on this tour comes from Australia's Mason, whom was Annihilator’s support in Europe last year, and from Montreal, QC thrashers Mutank, who won the acclaimed Wacken Metal Battle Canada contest in 2014 and have also performed at Wacken Open Air.

The band’s founder, Jeff Waters, was asked how it feels to be “back” touring his home country: “I have always enjoyed flying the flag for one of the nicest countries and people in the world, despite having very little support from the industry here to play and releasing CDs in Canada. It sure is an honor to be nominated for a Juno, after all these years, and to have the opportunity to tour this great and metal land! It will be some of our best-ever shows this summer. We look forward to meeting the metal fans and to show them what the rest of the world has seen us do every year for decades. It’s about time, eh?!”

The updated tour schedule, now including a Vancouver show, is as follows:

June

13 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt Nightclub

15 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater

16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

17 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

18 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Event Center

19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

20 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

23 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwells

24 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

26 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

28 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti

29 - Montreal, QC - Café Campus

30 - Cornwall, ON - The House

July

1 - Cornwall, ON - The House

Testament have announced dates for a European tour this fall. Joining the band for the tour will be Annihilator and Death Angel. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, June 13th at 10 AM, CET.

Tour dates:

November

11 - Weissenhäusser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise (Testament only)

12 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

14 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

16 - Kosice, Slovakia Collosseum

17 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

30 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

December

1 - Milano, Italy - Live Club

2 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son

3 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

4 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

6 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

7 - Nantes, France - Stereolux

8 - Paris, France - Bataclan

9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

10 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat