ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS Shares "Set The World On Fire" Cover By Members Of Peru's PROMETEO, ESTIGMA And DAMNATIONS DAY (Video)

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has shared a video via social media with the following message:

"Very awesome take on our song 'Set The World On Fire' from 1993 by a Peruvian band. Love some things about this; bassist goes off on his own thing, guitar solo is not an attempt to nail mine, but is his own version, and the added drum stuff makes it pretty neat! Good job, guys, and see you in Lima in 2021!"

The musicians featured:

Leo Vannucci - vocals, guitars, drum programming (vocalist in Prometeo, guitarist in Bastardos)

Gustavo García Godos - vocals (Estigma, Narkan)

Luis Enrique Eguren - bass (Damnations Day)

Jesús Parra - guitar solo (Dean Guitars artist)

Waters recently checked in with the following update:

"It’s been 30 years since the BEST Annihilator record was released (Never, Neverland) and 5 of the classic songs have spawned 5 killer shirts. Exclusive for you at the official AnnihilatorMetal.com website. Artwork done by the legendary Gyula Havancsák, so these are incredible to have and will go fast.

We have a lot of plans to celebrate with you, including possible reunion shows and more.

Each week, for the next few months, we are going to give you everything from guitar and bass breakdowns and playthroughs of Jeff’s playing on the record, as well as interviews about the writing, making of the CD and stories of that era for the band. We also are going to give you exclusive merchandise and items that you can only get at the official band website.

Thanks for making Never, Neverland the biggest selling and the BEST Annihilator record."