ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS Talks Lewitt Microphones In The Studio And On Tour (Video)

December 2, 2017, an hour ago

Following is an update from Annihilatror frontman / founder Jeff Waters:

"Jeff Waters (that would be me!) talks Lewitt mics, on tour and in studio... in between sniffling and coughing from a terrible cold, but hey, I'm all better now and didn't miss one show! That's metal!"

Currently on the road in Europe with Death Angel supporting Testament, Annihilator's kick-off show on November 12th at Muziekcentrum TRIX in Antwerp, Belgium is available below in its entirety.

The setlist was as follows:

"One to Kill"
"King of the Kill"
"No Way Out"
"Set the World on Fire"
"Phantasmagoria"
"Twisted Lobotomy"
"Alison Hell"
"Human Insecticide"

Tour dates are as follows:

December
2 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son *
3 - Toulouse, France - Bikini *
4 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera *
6 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur *
7 - Nantes, France - Stereolux *
8 - Paris, France - Bataclan *
9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting *
10 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat *

* with Testament & Death Angel
** with Death Angel

Check out BraveWords' latest Annihilator featur focusing on the band's new album, For The Demented, here.

Annihilator is:

Jeff Waters - vox, guitar
Fabio Alessandrini - drums
Rich Hinks - bass
Aaron Homma - guitar

