ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS Talks Lewitt Microphones In The Studio And On Tour (Video)

Following is an update from Annihilatror frontman / founder Jeff Waters:

"Jeff Waters (that would be me!) talks Lewitt mics, on tour and in studio... in between sniffling and coughing from a terrible cold, but hey, I'm all better now and didn't miss one show! That's metal!"

Currently on the road in Europe with Death Angel supporting Testament, Annihilator's kick-off show on November 12th at Muziekcentrum TRIX in Antwerp, Belgium is available below in its entirety.

The setlist was as follows:

"One to Kill"

"King of the Kill"

"No Way Out"

"Set the World on Fire"

"Phantasmagoria"

"Twisted Lobotomy"

"Alison Hell"

"Human Insecticide"

Tour dates are as follows:

December

2 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son *

3 - Toulouse, France - Bikini *

4 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera *

6 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur *

7 - Nantes, France - Stereolux *

8 - Paris, France - Bataclan *

9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting *

10 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat *

* with Testament & Death Angel

** with Death Angel

Check out BraveWords' latest Annihilator featur focusing on the band's new album, For The Demented, here.

Annihilator is:

Jeff Waters - vox, guitar

Fabio Alessandrini - drums

Rich Hinks - bass

Aaron Homma - guitar