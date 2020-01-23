ANNIHILATOR Leader JEFF WATERS Pays Tribute To Late RUSH Drummer - "When NEIL PEART Died, A Little Piece Of Canada Died"

In an interview with The Metal Voice (listen below), Annihilator leader, Jeff Waters, talked about late Rush drummer, Neil Peart, who passed away on January 7 after a three-year battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma).

"My top three Rush songs are 'Spirit of Radio', 'Limelight' and 'Tom Sawyer'," says Waters. "Rush to me is just part of Canada, they are almost not even people, it's a religion, it's a statue, it's a feeling, it's something you are proud of. Peart was and Rush is part of Canada, when Neil Peart died a little piece of Canada died."

Annihilator will release their new album Ballistic, Sadistic, tomorrow, Friday, January 24 via Silver Lining Music.

Produced, engineered, and mixed by Jeff Waters, Ballistic, Sadistic was recorded at the brand new, state of the art Watersound Studios UK, in Durham earlier this year with additional engineering and editing by bassist Rich Hinks and mastering by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in California.

Ballistic, Sadistic will be available in limited-edition digipak, vinyl, and digital formats. For pre-orders, head here.

Tracklisting:

"Armed To The Teeth"

"The Attitude"

"Psycho Ward"

"I Am Warfare"

"Out With The Garbage"

"Dressed Up For Evil"

"Riot"

"One Wrong Move"

"Lip Service"

"The End Of The Lie"

"Dressed Up For Evil" lyric video:

"Armed To The Teeth" video:

"Psycho Ward" video:

"I Am Warfare" lyric video:

Annihilator lineup:

Jeff Waters - vocals, guitar

Rich Hinks - bass

Aaron Homma - guitar

Fabio Alessandrini - drums