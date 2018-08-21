ANNISOKAY Release Video For “Sea Of Trees”

August 21, 2018, 33 minutes ago

news heavy metal annisokay

Germany based metalcore power house Annisokay has released a new music video for their latest single “Sea Of Trees.” The song is featured on their brand new album, Arms, which was released by SharpTone Records last Friday.

The red-hot and rising Annisokay is currently well on their way to dominating the heavy rock scene in Europe and are quickly mounting a full on North American invasion with their recent signing to SharpTone Records and the newly released album Arms.

 



