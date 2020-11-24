ANTHRAX Announces Limited-Edition, Individually Numbered, "Persistence Of Time" Nezumi x Anthrax Wristwatch; Video Trailer

"With the Persistence Of Time album being focused on the concept of 'time,' partnering up with Nezumi to produce this watch was a great idea. The watch is beautiful, and would make a great holiday gift for someone special, and I know I'm looking forward to getting mine." - Joey Belladonna

Platinum-selling thrash masters Anthrax - Joey Belladonna/vocals, Charlie Benante/drums, Scott Ian/rhythm guitar, Frank Bello/bass, Jon Donais/guitar - have joined forces with the Stockholm-based Nezumi Studios and its founder David Campo to create and produce the limited-to-50, Nezumi Baleine dive watch, the Anthrax Persistence Of Time edition.

The watch was inspired by the band's Gold-certified, Grammy-nominated, Persistence Of Time, currently celebrating its 30th anniversary in release. Each one of the 50 watches is individually numbered, was 100% designed by Nezumi, and features a DLC satin black coated case, a Japanese mechanical movement, Swiss luminova on dial and hands, and a premium vegetable tanned leather strap. For more information and to place an order, go here.

"We connected with Nezumi and David Campo through our mutual friend David Ellefson (Megadeth)," said Anthrax's Charlie Benante. "David sent us photos of watches he had made and they were all just beautiful, we were blown away. I sent him the album's cover artwork, but as there's only so much you can fit on the face of a watch, he came up with a tremendous design. These watches are awesome, we all love them, and think our fans will really love them as well."

Said Nezumi's founder David Campo, "I got to know Charlie through David Ellefson of Megadeth, and the stars aligned. Charlie asked if I would want to design a watch for the Persistence of Time 30th anniversary. I thought that album's title and hit song 'Got The Time' made the limited edition watch a perfect fit, and, being a fan since the late 80s, it's been an honor to take part in this."

Check out the short video below that was produced by Campo together with Artax Film for this release. "We cut this video combining old footage with information about the watch," he said. "I bought an old TV, put together a dinosaur-age cable set up and eventually got the video to play correctly. What you see on the TV is in fact being played back ON the TV."

For more information about Nezumi Studios, go here.

(Photos - David Campo Cárdenes, Nezumi Studios)