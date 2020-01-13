ANTHRAX - Behind The Scenes At Sweetwater Studios; Video

Sweetwater has released the new video below, along with this message: "We couldn't be more excited to host Anthrax at Sweetwater Studios! Here's a peek behind the scenes. Thank you Shure for providing all of the awesome microphones we recorded with!"

Watch Anthrax perform "Madhouse" live at Sweetwater Studios:

Anthrax performs next on March 20 as part of Knotfest 2020 in Chiba, Japan. Find the band's tour itinerary here.