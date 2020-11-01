ANTHRAX Celebrate Spreading The Disease Album's 35th Anniversary With Lockdown Performance Of "Gung Ho"

November 1, 2020

news anthrax heavy metal

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has posted a special live lockdown performance video along with the following message:

"In honor of our Spreading The Disease album having a (35th) birthday, we decided to thrash this one out. Hope ya dig it!"

Spreading The Disease in Anthrax's second album, released in 1985. It featured the line-up of Joey Belladonna (vocals), Scott Ian (guitars), Dan Spitz (guitars) Frank Bello (bass) and Charlie Benante (drums). It was the band's first album to feature Belladonna and Bello.

Tracklist:

"A.I.R."
"Lone Justice"
"Madhouse"    
"S.S.C./Stand or Fall"
"The Enemy"    
"Aftershock"     
"Armed And Dangerous"
"Medusa"
"Gung-Ho"



