ANTHRAX Celebrate Spreading The Disease Album's 35th Anniversary With Lockdown Performance Of "Gung Ho"
November 1, 2020, an hour ago
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has posted a special live lockdown performance video along with the following message:
"In honor of our Spreading The Disease album having a (35th) birthday, we decided to thrash this one out. Hope ya dig it!"
Spreading The Disease in Anthrax's second album, released in 1985. It featured the line-up of Joey Belladonna (vocals), Scott Ian (guitars), Dan Spitz (guitars) Frank Bello (bass) and Charlie Benante (drums). It was the band's first album to feature Belladonna and Bello.
Tracklist:
"A.I.R."
"Lone Justice"
"Madhouse"
"S.S.C./Stand or Fall"
"The Enemy"
"Aftershock"
"Armed And Dangerous"
"Medusa"
"Gung-Ho"