ANTHRAX Confirmed As New Headliner For Spain's Leyendas del Rock 2020

Leyendas del Rock announces Anthrax as a headliner for the 2020 festival lineup. This will be the band's exclusive appearance at a festival in the Iberian Peninsula in all 2020.

Leyendas del Rock, taking place August 6 - 8 in Villena (Alicante - Spain), is a true reference for lovers of rock and heavy metal music, attracted from any corner of the world by an event that brings together more than 40 performances distributed in three days and in up to five different stages.

Its XV edition will include, among others: Powerwolf, Anthrax, Ratt, Epica, Stratovarius, Gotthard, Jinjer, Ensiferum, Venom Inc., Tokyo Blade, Hardline, Unleash The Archers, Kobra And The Lotus, Brothers Of Metal, Power Quest, Archon Angel.

Many more bands to be announced. Further festival details here.