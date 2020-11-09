ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Covers PUBLIC IMAGE LTD.'s "Public Image" With HANK VON HELL, SUM 41 Members; Video

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has released the new video below, featuring a cover of Public Image Ltd.'s "Public Image".

Says Charlie: "When I was younger, I would sometimes go to work with my sister, who was a hairdresser in Manhattan. Below the salon was a record store called Disco Mat that I LOVED. I would spend hours in there and one day, I had a weird experience. I was in there going through records and I saw a man with a long coat and a beret looking through the bins. I knew it was Johnny Rotten because I was a huge Sex Pistols fan. I walked over to him all excited and he turned and put his finger up to his mouth and went ”Shhhhhhhhhhhhh” as in “STOP”. I took that as a leave me alone and that's what I did. I continued to look around and then I saw him checking out and he called me over. I told him how much I loved the Pistols and he said that was all behind him and he was moving on. He took a Disco Mat card, turned it over and signed it for me. He talked a bit more and then left. The thing he was moving onto was Public Image Ltd. I love love love First Issue, it still makes me happy when I hear it. I was so happy Dave and Cone from Sum 41 were into doing this with me and when Dave mentioned having Hank Von Hell on it I was like WOOOOOOO HOOOOOOO! I love Turbonegro. Hope you enjoy it, we had fun."



