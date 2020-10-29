ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Covers SOUNDGARDEN's "Rusty Cage" With Members Of ALICE IN CHAINS, MASTODON, METAL ALLEGIANCE; Video

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has released the new video below, featuring a cover of Soundgarden's "Rusty Cage".

Says Charlie: "'Rusty Cage'... first song off of Badmotorfinger and a damn good one at that! This song makes me wanna drive fast. I was a Soundgarden fan as soon as I heard 'Hunted Down'. I then heard the FOPP EP on which they had covered an Ohio Players song (Honey was a great album) and I was hooked. I saw them numerous times from 1988-89 to playing festivals with them a few years ago. I always thought they had "it": they were tight but loose, up and down, in and out of tune, heavy and soft, always unique. I always loved the way Chris Cornell sang, His voice was so recognizable. I saw them at the Armory in New York and he came out and did an a capella version of 'Beth' by KISS, I got goosebumps.

"We are celebrating the music they created with this version of 'Rusty Cage'. When Bill Kelliher, Mark Menghi, William Duvall and I decided to jam this one out it was because it moved us when we first heard it and dammit, it still does! Hope you all enjoy it and take the time to think what good music does to your soul."