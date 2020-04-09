ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Goes EDM For "YO! Watch The Beat" Ep. 9, Feat. SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Bassist RA "CHILE" DIAZ

April 9, 2020, 42 minutes ago

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has released Episode 9 of his YO! Watch The Beat video series.

Says Charlie: "Just wait for it 💊🕺🏻🤘🏼😂... More fun with Ra Diaz! Sometimes all you need is a rockin’ beat 🥁 We’ve been entertaining ourselves by entertaining others! More videos to come, we can’t stop, won’t stop! In the meantime, if you’re a guitar player, MC, keyboard player, DJ, a dancer or whatever and wanna jump in on da beat, please go for it and tag us in it! Hope you guys enjoy! Stay safe, stay busy, stay sane! 💚 I need a haircut!"

Previously released YO! Watch The Beat segments can be seen below:

