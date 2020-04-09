ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Goes EDM For "YO! Watch The Beat" Ep. 9, Feat. SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Bassist RA "CHILE" DIAZ

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has released Episode 9 of his YO! Watch The Beat video series.

Says Charlie: "Just wait for it 💊🕺🏻🤘🏼😂... More fun with Ra Diaz! Sometimes all you need is a rockin’ beat 🥁 We’ve been entertaining ourselves by entertaining others! More videos to come, we can’t stop, won’t stop! In the meantime, if you’re a guitar player, MC, keyboard player, DJ, a dancer or whatever and wanna jump in on da beat, please go for it and tag us in it! Hope you guys enjoy! Stay safe, stay busy, stay sane! 💚 I need a haircut!"

Previously released YO! Watch The Beat segments can be seen below:

Extras: