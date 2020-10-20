ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE In Praise Of EDDIE VAN HALEN - "One Of The Greatest, If Not The Greatest Guitar Player, To Ever Come Out Of This World"

Guesting on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, hosted by Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante looked back on discovering Van Halen as a teen, calling Eddie Van Halen "one of the greatest, if not the greatest guitar player, to ever come out of this world."

Benante: "I'm gonna take it back to the early days of me being a huge KISS, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Queen fan. And then I heard this song from my next-door neighboor, and it was fucking 'Jamie's Cryin'', and I just liked the drum sound; I didn't even notice the guitar until later. And there's a solo in it, but it's not like an Eddie Van Halen complete-assault-on-your-senses solo. Then I looked at the album cover and I just had to have it. And then 'Eruption' came on, and that was it. I couldn't understand what was going on, but I just knew I loved it and I got a taste of what fucking new excitement sounds like on record. I mean, so many records have excitement on it, but Van Halen, I always said, sounded like there was a fucking party going on with their albums, which I love to this day. Those little things, those little ad-libs, those nuances that they put on their records just made it sound like these guys just came in the studio, they took the party to the studio and hit 'record,' and there's a song. And that's the way I always felt about that band.

The first time I saw 'em, my neighbor Nick, his mom took us. She drove us to the Nassau Coliseum to see Van Halen in 1979, and I was only at a few concerts throughout those years because I was still young. This was one of the first ones. She dropped us off, we went and had a fucking ball. When they came on it was just a different level, a different type of excitement for me at shows. There was just so much energy coming off that stage, and just seeing them in person and seeing Eddie do these solos and these jumps... it was just amazing. I just couldn't get enough of them and I never missed them every year after that. So they definitely have a place for me. When I think of Van Halen, I think of my childhood and just experiencing, like I said, excitement," Benante added. "Every time I saw them, the hair on my arms would stand up, because something would happen that would make me go, 'Woah! Right there.' That's something that I'm gonna take with me forever."

Check out the complete podcast here, which features Jericho and four of his guitar-playing friends who were all greatly inspired and influenced by Eddie – Trixter’s Steve Brown, who had a personal relationship with EVH; Steel Panther’s Satchel, an EVH disciple; Fozzy’s Billy Grey who picked up the guitar after hearing Eddie play; and Fozzy’s Rich Ward, who took from Eddie’s rhythm playing style. Together, they pay tribute – honoring Edward Van Halen’s playing prowess, his solos, his songwriting, his technical contributions to the guitar, and as you’ll hear, his incredibly friendly, warm human spirit – the inviting smile and humility that endured even when he wasn’t at his best. You’ll also hear EVH stories and memories from Benante, Mike Portnoy, Stryper’s Michael Sweet, AEW’s Frankie Kazarian, and Dave LaGreca from Busted Open Radio.