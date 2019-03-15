ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Performs "At Dawn They Sleep" With SLAYER At New Zealand Soundcheck; Video

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has uploaded the video footage below, performing Slayer's "At Dawn They Sleep" with Slayer during soundcheck for the Slayer/Anthrax show tonight in Auckland, New Zealand.

Says Charlie: "This made my day! Playing “ at dawn they sleep” with @slayerbandofficial thanks again @paulbostaphofficial @anthrax @paistecymbals #hellawaits"

Dates for Leg Five: North America of Slayer's Final World Tour are listed below.

