ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Performs "At Dawn They Sleep" With SLAYER At New Zealand Soundcheck; Video
March 15, 2019, 39 minutes ago
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has uploaded the video footage below, performing Slayer's "At Dawn They Sleep" with Slayer during soundcheck for the Slayer/Anthrax show tonight in Auckland, New Zealand.
Says Charlie: "This made my day! Playing “ at dawn they sleep” with @slayerbandofficial thanks again @paulbostaphofficial @anthrax @paistecymbals #hellawaits"
Dates for Leg Five: North America of Slayer's Final World Tour are listed below. The complete itinerary can be found here.
