ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Recreates VAN HALEN's "Hot For Teacher" In "YO! Watch The Beat" Ep. 6; Video

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has released Episode 6 of his YO! Watch The Beat video series.

"'Hot For Teacher' is by far Alex Van Halen’s most identifiable drum beat," says Charlie. "The first time I heard it I think my head spun around... I kept repeating it over and over. The thing that makes it so cool is how he incorporates electronic and acoustic drums into a shuffle. I think the Simmons SDSV pad was triggering that Motorcycle like sound. I remember seeing them a few years prior and he was using them in his drum solo. I am doing my best recreation here. It’s not exactly like the record because I wanted to have a little fun with it. The 2 Van Halen brothers are such amazing musicians and play so great off of each other... gifted! The double bass drum shuffle enters, then a 3-beat phrase tom-tom pattern is repeated 6 times with the left hand. Simon Phillips played something similar on 'Space Boogie' with Jeff Beck in 1980 on the album There And Back, one of my favorite records."

Previously released YO! Watch The Beat segments can be seen below:

YO! Watch The Beat - 6-String: