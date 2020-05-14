ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Bassist RA "CHILE" DIAZ Cover BILLIE EILISH Hit "Bad Guy"; Video

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has checekd in with a new video from quarantine, performing the Billie Eilish song "Bad Guy" with Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra "Chile" Diaz.

Says Charlie: "Ra and I always loved this tune and wanted to do a remix of it. We added some crunch, some funk, some groove. We like all different forms of music so if ya don't like anything, keep it to yourself. Thank you to Andy Lagis and Dima Levanchuk for mixing and editing, and to Billie Eilish for the song."