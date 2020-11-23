ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Talks Yo! Watch The Beat Online Series, Paying Tribute To S.O.D. With "Speak Spanish Or Die" (Video)

Anthrax's Charlie Benante spoke with TrickyKid TV about his ongoing Yo! Watch The Beat online series, which he launched at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to combat the onset of depression. Check out the interview below, which includes how he got around to covering S.O.D. with guitarist Scott Ian and bassist Dan Lilker for one of the clips, all three of them being original members of the legendary outfit.

Charlie: "Scott hooked up with Mike Patton (Faith No More) to do this Mr. Bungle reunion. He wanted to do 'Speak English Or Die' but he wanted to change it to 'Speak Spanish Or Die', so they did it. Scott saw I was doing these videos and he asked 'Do you wanna do this?' He asked Danny Lilker, and Danny was like 'Yeah, let's do it...' and that's all it was."

Check out other Yo! Watch The Beat clips below.